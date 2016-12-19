Lower-level sideline tickets sold out for Belk Bowl

— Lower-level sideline tickets have sold out for the Dec. 29 Belk Bowl matchup between Arkansas and Virginia Tech, bowl officials announced Monday.

In addition, there are a limited number of club seats remaining for the 4:30 p.m. matchup. The Belk Bowl is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, which has a capacity of 75,412. Last year's Mississippi State-North Carolina State matchup drew a crowd of 46,423.

Virginia Tech had nearly doubled Arkansas in ticket sales as of Dec. 12, an expected development with Blacksburg, Va., just 170 miles away from the game. At that point, Virginia Tech had sold 7,700 tickets from its allotment of 8,500, while Arkansas fans had scooped up 4,200 of its allotment.