Home /
Lower-level sideline tickets sold out for Belk Bowl
This article was published today at 10:14 a.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Lower-level sideline tickets have sold out for the Dec. 29 Belk Bowl matchup between Arkansas and Virginia Tech, bowl officials announced Monday.
In addition, there are a limited number of club seats remaining for the 4:30 p.m. matchup. The Belk Bowl is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, which has a capacity of 75,412. Last year's Mississippi State-North Carolina State matchup drew a crowd of 46,423.
Virginia Tech had nearly doubled Arkansas in ticket sales as of Dec. 12, an expected development with Blacksburg, Va., just 170 miles away from the game. At that point, Virginia Tech had sold 7,700 tickets from its allotment of 8,500, while Arkansas fans had scooped up 4,200 of its allotment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Lower-level sideline tickets sold out for Belk Bowl
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.