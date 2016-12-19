Measure to legally change Guard

Few tangible benefits will come of it, but one newly passed bill means a great deal to the fraction of former military members in Arkansas and beyond who aren’t legally veterans.

Under current law, only those who served at least 180 consecutive days on active duty are considered veterans by the U.S. government. That excludes any members of the National Guard or reserve components who were never put on active duty for at least six months.

The measure, authored by U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, cleared Capitol Hill last week as part of a broader bill on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

If signed by President Barack Obama, the legislation will extend honorary veteran status to reserve component members who served for more than 20 years, even if they don’t meet the active-duty requirement. Those affected will be veterans in name alone. They won’t be entitled to any VA benefits.

“It’s just words, but it sure means a heck of a lot to some folks,” said retired Col. Pat Teague, who served 29 years in the Arkansas National Guard.

It’s unclear how many Arkansans the bill will affect, but the National Guard Association of the United States estimates that “tens of thousands” of former service members will legally become veterans if the bill is signed into law.

Boozman, a Republican from Rogers, took on the issue because he considered it wrong that some guardsmen, who sacrifice a lot of their time and energy, aren’t considered veterans.

“They were serving in the National Guard. They were prepared to do whatever their country asked them to do,” Boozman said. “They drilled monthly, went to summer camp, did all the things that were asked of them but sometimes, just by the way things fall, they don’t meet all of the criteria of the veterans designation. But everybody agrees that those individuals certainly were ready and able to risk their lives if necessary and deserve the status of being a veteran.”

The measure has stalled in the Senate for the past six years because of concerns that it would lead to increased benefits for retired members of reserve components. The version that passed last week won’t increase costs in any way.

But some wonder: If retired guardsmen are veterans, why aren’t they eligible for the same benefits as other veterans?

“I think that would be a great conversation to have in the future,” said Sgt. 1st Class James Howard, president of the Enlisted Association of the Arkansas National Guard. “Maybe it will open people’s eyes and be worth looking at in the future.”

Howard added that the change in definition is timely because the Guard’s deployments are changing. As the active force has shrunk, the Department of Defense has leaned more heavily on the Guard for contingency missions.

Howard said some Air Guard deployments may last only 120-150 days.

“For people who spend 20 years in the National Guard, you’re going to get into something where you serve your country even if you didn’t go into combat,” Howard said.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.