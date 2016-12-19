• Saturday Night Live has a Christmas metaphor for Russia's alleged role in trying to elect Donald Trump president, and it involves Vladimir Putin -- shirtless, naturally -- sliding down a chimney. Alec Baldwin-as-Trump was paid a visit by Putin, played by Beck Bennett, on SNL's cold open Saturday, and he was embarrassed that he was unprepared. "I didn't know you were coming, so I do not have a gift for you," Trump says. "Please, Mr. Trump, you are the gift," Putin assures him. The two also discuss the CIA's conclusion -- which The Washington Post reported Friday and the FBI now joins in -- that Russia's goal was to help elect Trump. Trump has said that he's not even sure Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic campaign and committee emails. "So, you trust me more than American CIA?" Putin says. "All I know is I won," Trump says. "Wooooowwww," Putin responds incredulously. "This guy is blowing my mind." The sketch also features a cameo by John Goodman, who plays secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson, whose ties to Putin have set off alarm bells even among some Republicans. He and Putin greet each other like old friends. Later in the show, Kate McKinnon-as-Hillary Clinton shows up Love Actually-style to try to persuade a Trump elector not to vote for him when the electoral college meets today.

• Scott Baio's wife is speaking out after a report that the actor claimed he was attacked by the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith over his support of President-elect Donald Trump. TMZ reported Thursday that Baio filed a police report over the Saturday episode in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and the Ventura County sheriff's office is investigating. TMZ says Baio told law enforcement that Nancy Mack confronted him at an event he was attending with his daughter. The report says Baio told investigators that Mack attacked him by grabbing him under his arms and shaking and pushing him. Renee Baio repeated those claims on Twitter and also posted a picture of Mack taken from video that she says she has of the altercation. Scott Baio also shared his wife's tweets. Mack didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

