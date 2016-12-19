Poles protest plan to limit journalists' access

WARSAW, Poland -- Police removed several protesters blocking a prominent Polish governing party member's car Sunday in a southern city as the president met in the capital with opposition leaders to help solve a growing political crisis.

The demonstrators sat in a street in Krakow trying to prevent Law and Justice party member Ryszard Terlecki from entering Wawel Castle. He was joining party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who was on a private visit to the tomb of his twin brother, the late President Lech Kaczynski.

Police officers dragged the protesters away and ensured safe passage. Later, people chanted "Shame! Shame!" at the car that was carrying Kaczynski out of the castle.

Police also used force early on Saturday to remove demonstrators blocking exit routes from parliament -- the first time that's happened since Law and Justice took power.

Political tension is rising between Poland's conservative government and the pro-European Union opposition in part because of the ruling party's proposal to restrict journalists' access to lawmakers.

After a meeting with media representatives late Saturday, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski said "the current regulations will continue, and we'll talk about new guidelines from Monday," effectively suspending the planned restriction.

"We should admit that we didn't communicate the changes to journalists and to society in a proper way," Pawel Szefernaker, a deputy minister in Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's chancellery, said Sunday, noting that lawmakers never met with leading media outlets. "The meeting yesterday and the next one planned for Monday shows that we're taking steps in this direction."

The new media regulations, which lower house Speaker Marek Kuchcinski had wanted to impose in January, would mean that only television recordings made by parliament would be available to journalists.

Most reporters would be required to work from a media center instead of roaming the building in search of comments from lawmakers as they do now.

Kuchcinski has said the changes would "guarantee more professional and comfortable working conditions," but private broadcasters and newspapers said the move amounted to censorship.

The wider conflict started building last year after the Law and Justice party took power and began introducing sweeping changes.

The steps that the government has taken to gain influence over a top court have also put it at odds with EU leaders, who say Poland's democracy and rule of law are threatened.

On Sunday, a few thousand Warsaw residents rallied in front of the court, the Constitutional Tribunal. They were supportive of its outgoing head, Andrzej Rzeplinski, for having opposed changes that critics say are against the rule of law.

Carrying Polish and EU flags, the crowd then marched to parliament. Some protesters were still there late Sunday.

"We have lost confidence in the government and only the media can watch the government, the lawmakers and tell us what they are really doing," Ewa Cisowska said.

Former President Lech Walesa said there was no easy way out of the crisis unless the Law and Justice party resigns from power.

Information for this article was contributed by Monika Scislowska of The Associated Press; and by Maciej Martewicz of Bloomberg News.

