Robbed, beaten with guns while drinking beer, 2 men tell Little Rock police

Two men told Little Rock police that three robbers beat them with weapons while they were drinking beer Saturday.

Authorities were called to an aggravated robbery at 1:10 a.m. at 11500 Chicot Road, the listed address for a mobile home park on the city's south side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victims, who were found lying on the ground, told responding officers that when they got out of a vehicle, a light-colored vehicle pulled up beside them and the three robbers brandished black long guns.

At least one of the robbers reportedly said, "You're going to get what you deserve," in Spanish before all three struck the victims with the guns and stole a wallet, police said.

It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen.

Both victims were transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for pain and scratches, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.