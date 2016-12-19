Driver charged with DWI after head-on collision in Little Rock, police say

After being involved in a head-on collision Friday night in Little Rock, an "incoherent" Arkansas man was arrested and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.

Little Rock police arrested Mark A. Heacox, 50, of Greenbrier in the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road around 11:30 p.m. after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision, officials said in a report.

Heacox had "slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes and was incoherent" and smelled like intoxicants at the time of his arrest, an officer wrote. Heacox repeatedly told police he was "sorry" and refused to take a breath test or sign any paperwork, the report said.

Heacox faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, reckless driving and failing to dim headlights.

The report did not indicate if there were any injuries in the wreck.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 17.