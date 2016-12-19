Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock robber drops cash during getaway; drivers stop to pick it up
During his getaway Sunday afternoon, the robber of a Little Rock pharmacy dropped some of his stolen money in the road, causing some drivers to stop and collect the cash, police said.
According to a police report, an employee at the CVS located at 1122 S. University Ave. said a man entered the store and walked up to the counter just before 3 p.m.
“I need you to give [me] all the money out of the register,” he reportedly told the employee.
The employee put an unknown amount of cash into a plastic CVS bag and gave it to the robber. He then left the store, heading east while crossing University Avenue, she told police.
As the robber crossed the road, he began to drop some of the cash. Since he didn’t pause to pick it up, “various vehicles stopped and began picking up the money before leaving,” the report said.
The robber then got into a silver Dodge Caravan, which drove east.
Police described the robber as a 5-foot-4, 145-pound black man who wore a ski mask and black or gray overalls during the robbery. He had black hair and brown eyes.
ozena says... December 19, 2016 at 10:45 a.m.
It's Mogadishu south of Cantrell. Actually, west of Cabot.
