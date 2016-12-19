Police: Little Rock shooting victim waited to report injury because he was scared

A Little Rock man told police on Friday that he waited a day to report the shooting he was injured in because he was scared.

Devin Reyes, 22, told officers he’d been shot in his left arm early Thursday morning. He contacted police around 12:30 a.m. Friday because he wanted medical attention for the pain in his arm.

According to a police report, Reyes and two others were sitting in a car in the area of 4th and Kimball streets, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. About 30 minutes later, around 2:45 a.m., another car pulled up slowly next to them.

One of the people in the car yelled for everyone to take cover, and someone pulled Reyes down, the report said. Reyes felt a sting in his left arm while hearing gunshots.

Reyes was then driven to a woman’s apartment in North Little Rock, where the woman, whom he was told was an emergency-room nurse, treated his wound.

One of the people with him in the car told Reyes not to go to a hospital because “that is what snitches do,” the report said.

He told police Friday that fear kept him from going to a hospital. He was taken to UAMS, where nurses said the gunshot appeared to be from close proximity and that Reyes might not have been inside the car when he was shot.

Police were sent to the area of 4th and Kimball streets but could not locate a crime scene. Reyes is also the target of a Pulaski County parole warrant, the report said, and a sheriff’s deputy will be sent to pick him up when he is released from the hospital.