Police: Man drives himself to Little Rock hospital after shot multiple times

A 26-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot late Saturday night, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the UAMS Medical Center at 12:07 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting, according to the report.

Sammuel Edwards of Little Rock had multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to his genitalia, inner thigh and arm, according to the report. The shooting occurred around 11:50 p.m., according to the report.

Edwards told police the shooting occurred after he dropped off a 58-year-old woman and her child at their home on the 2600 block of Lewis Street. He had seen them walking on the side of the road and picked them up to give them a ride, according to the report.

As he was leaving, a person walked up to his vehicle and fired several rounds at him, according to the report.

Edwards said he saw the suspect run behind a yellow church on 28th Street before he realized he had been shot, he told police.

He drove to the hospital and police said he was listed in stable condition.

The shooter is described as a black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, according to the report.

