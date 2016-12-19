Home /
Police: Twins try to steal 180 bars of soap from supermarket
By The Associated Press
ABSECON, N.J. — Police say twin brothers stole 180 bars of soap from a New Jersey supermarket but weren't able to make a clean getaway.
Absecon police say Kenny and Lenny Stewart dumped 30 six-packs of Dove soap into a large bag and bolted for an exit with employees in pursuit Friday.
The twins were knocked down when they ran into a trash can. Police say they got back onto their feet but then fell again after running into a shopping cart. And as they turned a corner, the twins came face to face with a police officer who was investigating an accident in the parking lot.
The Atlantic City residents are charged with shoplifting.
