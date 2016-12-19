Robber takes money from Little Rock Domino's employees, police say

Police said a robber stole money from the employees of a Little Rock Domino’s early Friday after realizing he couldn’t take the store’s cash.

According to a police report, the gunman, carrying what was described as a rusty revolver, entered the store at 11600 Rodney Parham Road through an unlocked side door shortly after midnight.

“[I’ve] been watching y’all,” he reportedly said. “I know y’all got [money] so come up with it.”

An employee told him the cash had already been locked away for the night and couldn’t be accessed. She also opened the cash register, showing him it was empty, according to the report.

The robber then turned to two other employees, pointing his revolver, the report said. He told each of them to surrender their cash — taking about $50 from one of them and between $40 and $50 from the other.

The employees then saw the gunman leave the store on foot, heading north. Police looked for him in the area but couldn’t find him.

The employees described the robber as a 5-foot-11, 150-pound black man who’s 18 to 25. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with red shorts underneath them and white shoes.