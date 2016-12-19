Robber tells teens to 'stay safe' after stealing their cellphones, Little Rock police say

An assailant told two teenagers to “stay safe” after robbing them of their cellphones while they were walking on a Little Rock street Friday, police said.

Authorities responded at 3:57 p.m. that afternoon to an address on Point O’Woods Drive on the city’s south side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Two 14-year-old boys told police that they were approached by a vehicle while walking on Boyle Park Road from South Cleveland Street.

“Hey Bloods, let me get them phones,” the robber reportedly told the 14-year-old boys as he exited the vehicle, lifted his shirt and showed a black handgun.

The teens handed over their cellphones before the assailant told them to "stay safe," got back into his vehicle and fled east on Boyle Park Road toward South University Avenue, police said.

Authorities described the robber as a black male between the ages of 17 and 18 who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a pink-and-black shirt and a beanie hat, the report states.

The report lists a second person as driving the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.