State police: Crash involving tractor-trailer leaves 43-year-old dead in Arkansas

A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer left a man dead Sunday night in northeast Arkansas, according to authorities.

The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dan Avenue in Jonesboro when a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Stephen Carnathan, 43, of Jonesboro crossed the road's centerline at Legion Drive, a Jonesboro Police Department report states.

After crossing into oncoming traffic, the Arkansas State Police said, Carnathan's van hit the dual wheels of a 2008 Kenworth tractor-trailer, resulting in fatal injuries to Carnathan.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not named in the report.

Travel conditions at the time of the evening crash were described as clear and dry.

Carnathan’s death was the 518th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.