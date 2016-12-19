Suicide bomb kills 52 in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen -- A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Sunday morning, killing at least 52 soldiers, a security official said. The Islamic State extremist group's Yemen-based affiliate claimed responsibility.

Abdel-Rahman al-Naqeeb told The Associated Press that 63 people were also injured in the blast. Security officials said preliminary investigations showed the blast was the work of a bomber wearing an explosives-laden vest. The attack took place as soldiers lined up to collect their salaries, they said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on the Islamic State-run Aamaq news agency. It identified the bomber as Abu Hashim al-Radfani and published a photo of him smiling and wearing a white vest as he stood next to the group's black flag. The affiliate also posted photos it said were of the blast that it claimed killed nearly 70. It was not possible to immediately verify the claim.

Sunday's blast took place at the same military base that was struck by a suicide bomber on Dec. 10, killing 57 soldiers. The Islamic State's Yemeni affiliate also claimed responsibility for that attack.

Aden is controlled by a loose coalition of troops loyal to the internationally-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, local militias and jihadi groups. They are battling Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and later swept across much of northern Yemen. Aden serves as the temporary capital for the internationally-recognized government.

The Houthis' advances forced Hadi to flee the country and seek shelter in neighboring Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition, mostly consisting of Gulf Arab states, subsequently intervened in Yemen in early 2015, launching an air campaign against the Houthis and their allies.

Sunday's bombing came as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and others to discuss the war in Yemen -- likely Kerry's last visit to the region as America's top diplomat.

"In turbulent times, it's good to have solid friends," Kerry told journalists Sunday night. "That's why the United States' partnership with Saudi Arabia is rightly so valuable."

Kerry earlier joined diplomats from Britain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to speak with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the United Nations special envoy to Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, while Oman has served as an interlocutor for them.

On Twitter, British Middle East Minister Tobias Ellwood said the meeting discussed a political process to end Yemen's war, something he described as "the only way to bring peace."

Kerry said he hoped to have parties involved "within two weeks" to agree to terms earlier set out by the U.N. But he and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir offered few specifics on how that would be accomplished, especially as the U.N. has proposed sidelining Hadi and giving the rebels a share of power -- concessions the Saudis strongly oppose.

"You can see from the humanitarian situation, which is dire and deteriorating rapidly, that it is urgent that we try to bring this war to a close," Kerry said. "But we also need to bring it to a close in a way that protects the security of Saudi Arabia."

The U.N. and rights groups estimate at least 9,000 people overall have died in the war, with the U.N. estimating at least 4,125 civilians have been killed since the airstrike campaign began. Saudi-led coalition airstrikes were responsible for 60 percent of the civilian deaths over a yearlong span starting in July last year, according to a U.N. report.

Information for this article was contributed by Abdullah Al-shihri and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.

