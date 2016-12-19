Trump aides: Even if Russia involved, hacks had no effect

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's top aides said Sunday that the president-elect isn't ready to accept the finding by intelligence officials that Russia hacked and then leaked Democratic emails in a bid to elevate him. Even if it's true, they said, Trump still won the White House fair and square.

"This whole thing is a spin job," said Trump's incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus. "And I think what the Democrats ought to do is look in the mirror and face the reality that they lost the election."

Many lawmakers say voters may not have been swayed by the release of tens of thousands of private emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. But the fact that a foreign power tried to intervene in U.S. democracy and exploit divisions in American politics is cause for alarm, they say.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., called Sunday for a congressional inquiry, telling CNN that President Barack Obama has no strategy for dealing with Russian cyberattacks.

"We need a select committee," he said. "We need to get to the bottom of this, and we need to find out exactly what was done and what the implications of the attacks were, especially if they had an effect on our election."

Select committees are typically created to examine a particular issue for a limited time. The most prominent recent example is the House select committee that investigated the 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., also called on Sunday for a special Senate investigation. Schumer and McCain were among four senators who issued a bipartisan statement a week ago warning that "our democratic institutions have been targeted."

"Recent reports of Russian interference in our election should alarm every American," the senators wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Cybersecurity is the ultimate cross-jurisdictional challenge, and we must take a comprehensive approach to meet this challenge effectively."

McConnell said last week that while he respects the intelligence agencies' conclusions, the Senate Intelligence Committee is "more than capable of conducting a complete review" itself. McConnell also noted that if he decides against a select committee, then McCain, the chairman of the Senate's Armed Services Committee, could conduct an investigation.

Russia's role

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who has served presidents of both political parties and has offered counsel to Trump, was asked on NBC why Trump dismissed the reports of cyberattacks as "just another excuse" by frustrated Democrats.

Gates said Trump likely "felt the way this information came out through newspaper stories and so on was somehow intended to delegitimize his victory in the election and that he's reacting to that rather than 'the facts on the ground,' as it were."

Gates said the hacks were "a thinly disguised, covert operation to discredit the American election and to basically allow the Russians to communicate to the rest of the world that our elections are corrupt."

"Whether or not it was intended to help one candidate or another, I don't know," said Gates, who also served as CIA director under George H.W. Bush. "But I think it clearly was aimed at discrediting our elections, and I think it was aimed certainly at weakening Mrs. Clinton."

Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers, said Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation that she wasn't privy to the same intelligence briefings as the president-elect and couldn't say what he knows about the hacked emails. But she did say the reports about Russia were groundless.

"Where's the evidence?" Conway asked.

Donna Brazile, interim head of the Democratic National Committee, said on ABC's This Week that the goal of the hacking was for "weaponized" private emails to "sow misinformation and to sow discord" between Clinton and her rival in the Democratic primaries, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. She said the committee's security systems were no match for a sophisticated foreign power.

Brazile added that the cyberattacks against the committee occurred every day through the end of the election. The comment seemed to contradict Obama's assertion that the cyberattacks stopped after he gave a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

McCain also disputed the idea that Russia stopped the cyberattacks.

"There's no doubt they were interfering and no doubt that it was cyberattacks," he said of the Russians. "The question now is how much and what damage and what should the United States of America do? And so far, we have been totally paralyzed."

McCain said he had faith that "reality is going to intercede at one point or another" on Trump, suggesting that the president-elect might come to agree about Russian influence.

Asked about Obama's vow to retaliate against the Russians, Conway said, "It seems like the president is under pressure from Team Hillary, who can't accept the election results."

Priebus argued that the chiefs of the CIA and the FBI, as well as the director of national intelligence, had yet to publicly state where they stood on the issue.

"These guys should be straight with the American people and come out and say it. I don't think they've been clear about it. I think it's been all over the map," Priebus said on Fox News Sunday. He was asked to comment on news reports that CIA Director John Brennan had informed intelligence insiders that Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were in agreement.

"We haven't heard from Clapper. We haven't heard from Comey," Priebus said.

Democrats say it's unlikely the public will ever hear detailed evidence about the hacking because doing so would disclose classified sources and methods.

Priebus said that even if Russia did orchestrate the cyberattacks, they had little if any effect on the election.

"Let's assume it's true. There is no evidence that shows the outcome of the election was changed because of a couple of dozen John Podesta emails that were out there," he said. "People didn't like the product. That's why Hillary Clinton lost."

Israeli annexation

Also on Sunday, Priebus said the nomination of lawyer David Friedman as Trump's ambassador to Israel doesn't mean that Trump rejects the notion of a two-state solution in the Middle East. Friedman has suggested that Trump would support Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, effectively eliminating the possibility of a Palestinian state.

"There's going to be things that individually people may believe in their hearts or in their mind," Priebus said of Trump's nominees to top posts. "But ultimately, it's their job to represent the president-elect of the United States and his foreign policy."

The U.S. considers West Bank settlements to be obstacles to peace. The Palestinians seek the territory, captured by Israel in 1967, for a state.

The discussion with Priebus came on the same day that a seminary founder revealed that Trump donated $10,000 for a Jewish settlement in the West Bank in 2003.

According to a tax filing, the Donald J. Trump Foundation made the donation to a U.S. nonprofit group that raises funds for the Beit El settlement's seminary, as well as a news organization affiliated with the settler movement and other activities in the settlement. Friedman is the nonprofit's president.

Beit El founder Yaakov Katz on Sunday revealed details of Trump's donation.

Trump's transition team had no immediate comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Anne Flaherty and staff members of The Associated Press; by Jeanna Smialek, Ben Brody and Terrence Dopp of Bloomberg News; and by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times.

