Trump cruises to Electoral College victory despite protests
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:38 p.m.
WASHINGTON — There were many protesters but few faithless electors as Donald Trump won the Electoral College vote Monday — ensuring that the billionaire will become America's 45th president.
An effort by anti-Trump forces to persuade Republican electors to abandon the president-elect came to practically nothing, and the process unfolded largely according to its traditions.
Even one of Trump's fiercest Republican rivals, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, said it was time to get behind the president-elect.
"We want unity, we want love," Kasich said as Ohio's electors voted to back Trump at a statehouse ceremony. Kasich refused to endorse or even vote for Trump in the election.
With several states still voting, Trump had 304 votes and Clinton had 169. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency. Texas put Trump over the top, despite two Republican electors casting protest votes.
Thousands of protesters converged on state capitols across the country Monday, urging Republican electors to abandon their party's winning candidate.
More than 200 demonstrators braved freezing temperatures at Pennsylvania's capitol, chanting, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" and "No treason, no Trump!"
In Madison, Wisc., protesters shouted, cried and sang "Silent Night." In Augusta, Maine, they banged on drums and held signs that said, "Don't let Putin Pick Our President," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Despite the noise outside state Capitols, inside, the voting went pretty much as planned.
With all Republican states reporting, Trump only lost the two electors in Texas. Clinton lost four electors in Washington state — three voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell and one voted for Native American tribal leader Faith Spotted Eagle.
Several Democratic electors in other states tried to vote for protest candidates but they either changed their votes to Clinton or were replaced.
Packman says... December 19, 2016 at 5:03 p.m.
As it turns out, Hillary had more faithless electors than Trump. Which is only to say she loses, again.
It was such a provocative and winning strategy for the Hollywood elites to support Hillary in the general election with a testimonial video, how could it possibly not work convincing electors not to vote for a Trump? Morons. Hollywood Libs are f'ing morons. Their egos will never allow them to realize it, but opinions of people who play dress up and regurgitate lines written by somebody else don't mean sh*t to normal Americans.
drs01 says... December 19, 2016 at 5:56 p.m.
Now maybe all the bed whetting, thumb sucking, diaper wearing lame-brains will curl up in a warm blanket with their favorite farm animal and fade away.
Winfield says... December 19, 2016 at 7:15 p.m.
I'm renting "safe houses" going and coming.....I'm getting rich....the losers/left wings and socialists are in desperate need of a safe place to moan and cry in, and play with their toys, so I've got that all covered for them. LoL.
GrimReaper says... December 19, 2016 at 7:29 p.m.
Don't think so, drs01. The subversion of these vile, arrogant, megalomaniacal Leftists won't stop until they are struck down by a spiritual epiphany or death, whichever comes first.
