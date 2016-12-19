Trump picks hockey team owner as his secretary of the Army

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump has picked Vincent Viola, a New York businessman, West Point graduate and owner of the Florida Panthers hockey team, as his secretary of the Army.

In a statement Monday, Trump praised Viola, the son of Italian immigrants, as "living proof of the American dream" who has "long been engaged with national security issues."

Viola grew up in Brooklyn, was the first member of his family to attend college and went on to serve in the 101st Airborne Division, attend law school and start multiple businesses. He bought the NHL hockey team in 2013 for about $250 million.

The announcement of Viola comes as electors in all 50 states were meeting to formally elect Trump president, paving his way to take office Jan. 20.

[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]

Trump is at his Palm Beach. Fla., estate, Mar-a-Lago, for the holidays, and is expected to hold more meetings Monday as he rounds out his administration's team.

On Sunday, some of Trump's closest advisers pushed back against Democrats' complaints that Moscow hacked their private emails this election season in a bid to sow discord among their supporters and sway the election toward Republicans.

"Let's assume it's true," Reince Priebus, Trump's incoming chief of staff, said of Russian interference in the election. "There's no evidence that shows that the outcome of the election was changed because of a couple dozen John Podesta emails that were out there."

The number of leaked emails by Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, was actually closer to tens of thousands. And it'd be difficult to prove exactly what influenced voters.

