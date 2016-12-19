Trump voters say picks for Cabinet live up to pledges

With the announcement of each new Cabinet appointee, many Americans who voted for Donald Trump say the president-elect is doing what he promised to do: draining the swamp.

And they're excited.

"The guys he's putting in there, they don't need to do this. They're independently wealthy," said Trump voter Roger Mansfield, 67, a small-business owner in Carlisle, Pa. "They don't need any more money. The motivation is to make pragmatic, rational business decisions. What could be wrong about that?"

The Associated Press interviewed Trump voters about his Cabinet picks and other postelection revelations, such as a CIA assessment that Russia interfered in the November election on Trump's behalf. Top Republicans in Congress have endorsed investigations into the Russian meddling, but the idea drew jeers from Shay Chamberlain, 37, of Menomonie, Wis.

"That's kind of ridiculous," Chamberlain said. "I tried to influence the elections, you know what I mean? I mean, we all did when we went on Facebook and put silly memes on there and tried to influence our friends to go one way or another."

John Barnes, a 60-year-old Air Force retiree living in Albuquerque, N.M., said he liked that Trump was "hiring outsiders and not local yokel knuckleheads."

In Sandy Hook, Ky., Wesley Lewis applauded Trump's decision to nominate three retired generals for top jobs: James Mattis to head the Pentagon, John Kelly for the Department of Homeland Security and Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

But Lewis, 67, said he is skeptical about Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who has opposed sanctions levied on Russia, and about Trump's hope of improving relations with Russia.

"I don't see that we need to have a buddy-buddy relationship with Russia or China or any of them. We need to remain strong, help where we can," Lewis said. "Being buddies with Russia, that's only going to cause us problems."

On jobs, some Trump voters are celebrating.

"I'm tickled pink, man," said Jimmy McDonald, an assistant vice president at a bank in Tazewell County, Va. Some laid-off miners in Appalachia have been called back to work, some shortly before Trump was elected. One factor was a recent spike in the price of metallurgical coal used to make steel. McDonald credits Trump.

"More coal's being brought out right now since the last 60 days actually," said McDonald, 57. "Trump made that a major focus of his campaign in August, when he started talking about the coal miners, and the coal trains are running, man. And people are excited. It's just a different vibe in the air right now."

But Iraq War veteran and factory worker Rebecca Zbichorski, 28, of Milwaukee, said she's re-evaluating Trump's predictions.

"His promising to bring all those jobs back? I think he over spoke on that a little bit. I don't feel confident on that," Zbichorski said. A skit on Saturday Night Live shifted her views, she said. In the skit, Trump meets an unemployed coal miner who thanks him for his promise to put coal miners back to work, telling Trump, "If you can build a wall that's 2,000 miles long on the Mexican border, I'm sure you could help us."

She was swayed, too, by an Indiana union leader who said Trump inflated the number of jobs being saved at a Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis.

However, Jack Stauffenberg, a 65-year-old coal company superintendent from New Tripoli, Pa., said that Indiana union leader was off base, explaining that Trump "talks in round numbers."

"Look at the stock market," Stauffenberg said, referring to the recent streak of record-high closes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "That expresses the optimism of this country right now."

Americans sense that the country is "being righted, and we're kind of getting a new start," he added.

Eileen Barlow, a 56-year-old small-business owner in Naperville, Ill., welcomed charter school advocate Betsy DeVos as education secretary. Barlow said she favors vouchers for private education.

"I don't like the indoctrination that goes on in the public schools. They teach the theory of evolution as truth," said Barlow, who has an infant grandson. "If people want to send their kids to a Christian school, they should get help with that."

Chamberlain also said she wants to see Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, investigated.

"He kind of almost promised the American people, 'If I'm elected, she'll pay. If I'm elected, I'll hold her accountable.' And then as soon as he won, it was kind of nicey-nice. 'You know I'm not really going to go after her,'" Chamberlain said.

Mansfield said he trusts Trump to act in the country's best interests.

"Do we have any choice? We have to trust him. He's going to be our president. Wishing him to fail would be like getting on an airliner and hoping the two pilots don't know what they're doing," he said. "My gut says he will do the right thing."

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Forliti, Michael Virtanen, Michael Rubinkam and Russell Contreras of The Associated Press.

