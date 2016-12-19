ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 10:04 a.m.
PHOTO BY N/A
The demolition of the Broyles Center has been completed.
FAYETTEVILLE — The demolition of Arkansas' Broyles Center complex was completed recently as room is cleared for renovations to Razorback Stadium.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: VIDEO: Broyles Center demolition completed
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.