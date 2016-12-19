Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 19, 2016, 10:34 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps Texas, previews North Dakota State.

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 3:03 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-left-and-assistant-coach-tj-cleveland-direct-their-team-against-missouri-saturday-feb-20-2016-during-the-second-half-of-play-in-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson (left) and assistant coach T.J. Cleveland direct their team against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, during the second half of play in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.


FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Anderson recaps the win over Texas and previews Tuesday's game vs. North Dakota State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps Texas, previews North Dakota State.

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online