Arkansas man, 36, dies in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

A Blytheville man died Friday night after his tractor-trailer rear-ended another 18-wheeler on Interstate 55 in eastern Arkansas, state police said.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Tederian Blair, 36, was heading south on I-55 in his 2001 Freightliner around 6:50 p.m. when he drove into the back of a 1996 Freightliner.

Blair died in the crash, which occurred west of Joiner. The other driver was uninjured.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck, and the death marked the 520th of the year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary state police information.