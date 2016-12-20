Home / Latest News /
Arkansas high school band chosen to perform in Trump's inaugural parade
The Russellville High School band will travel to the nation’s capital next month to perform in Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade, the band said Tuesday.
In a statement about 4:30 p.m. on social media, the band said it had had been notified earlier in the day of its participation in the parade, which is held the afternoon of the incoming president’s swearing-in ceremony Jan 20.
The announcement noted that the Russellville band had participated in inaugural parades two times before for Democratic presidents — in 1977 for President Jimmy Carter and in 1997 for President Bill Clinton.
Inauguration events are planned from Jan. 17-21 in Washington, D.C. to mark the start of Trump's presidency.
