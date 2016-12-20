Man working on car outside Arkansas restaurant beaten unconscious, police say

A witness told police an Arkansas man was beaten unconscious outside a Jonesboro restaurant by a former friend Monday as he worked on his car.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Tyler Howard of Harrisburg in the driveway to Fat City, a restaurant located at 3721 Johnson Ave., a little before 6:40 p.m. He was lying in front of a van with its hood open.

Howard had cuts on his left eyebrow and chin, swelling on his left cheek bone, chipped teeth and a knot on the back of his head, which was bleeding, a police report said. Emergency personnel said he’d gone unconscious for about three or four minutes.

The witness said Howard was working on the car when a man and a woman stopped to help. The man, who Howard knew, went to help him at the front of the car while the woman spoke to the witness. The woman told the witness the man was going to beat Howard up.

After the witness ran to Howard, who was then on the ground, she saw the man and woman running toward a green van, the report said.

Howard told police he remembers the man helping him fix the car and then waking up in an ambulance. He thinks he was hit with an object.

The witness and Howard told police that he and the man had once been friends, but they hadn’t seen each other in almost a year. Neither knew why he attacked Howard.

Police have identified the suspects, but no arrests had been made at the time of the report.