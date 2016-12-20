Arkansas State University campus in Mexico on track to open in fall

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University's $75 million campus in Queretaro, Mexico, is on track to open in the fall.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that the first round of acceptance letters will be sent out Jan. 16. Provost Brad Rawlins said 330 students applied to school at the new campus. The school will initially offer degree programs in business, communications, engineering and technology. Undergraduate and graduate science degrees will be offered as well. The school is targeting students from Mexico.

The campus is part of a planned 2,125-acre community development near Queretaro that will include commercial, residential and recreation spaces for up to 70,000 residents.

The university and its partner ASU Campus Queretaro, a consortium of investors, broke ground in February 2014. The consortium is constructing and operating the campus. The new campus receives no state funding.