Barbershop killer gets life, not death

CLEVELAND — A judge in Cleveland sentenced a 21-yearold man to life in prison with no chance for parole on Monday, citing the man’s prolonged physical and psychological abuse as a child, mental health problems and years of incarceration as reasons not to accept a jury’s recommendation for the death penalty.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg told a crowded courtroom that the deprivations in the life of Douglas Shine Jr. outweighed the circumstances of his crimes. Shine showed no emotion as Synenberg explained her sentence.

During a murder trial that spanned more than two months, prosecutors and witnesses recounted a story of revenge and coldblooded violence wrought by Shine and others. Jurors took about a day to convict Shine on 44 counts and another day to recommend he receive the death penalty.

Testimony during the trial’s death-penalty phase showed that Shine’s early childhood was “chaotic” and “characterized by persistent neglect and physical and psychological abuse,” Synenberg said. She noted that Shine lived in youth detention facilities from age 10 to 16 followed by two years in an adult prison.