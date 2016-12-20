Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 10:37 a.m.

Bombing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:42 a.m.

This September 2016 file photo provided by the Union County Prosecutor's Office shows Ahmad Khan Rahimi. A federal prosecutor on Monday, Dec. 19, said the government won't introduce at trial a lengthy statement from Rahimi, charged with setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey, in order to keep to a scheduled trial date in March.

PHOTO BY UNION COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

ELIZABETH, N.J. — The man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi made his first in-person court appearance Tuesday to face charges he tried to kill police officers before they captured him Sept. 19 outside a bar in Linden, New Jersey.

An attorney previously entered not-guilty pleas when the Afghan-born U.S. citizen was hospitalized with gunshot wounds from the shootout.

He's also accused of detonating a pipe bomb along the route of a Marine Corps charity race in New Jersey's Seaside Park and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17. No one was injured in the New Jersey blast; 31 people were hurt in the New York bombing.

