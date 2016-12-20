Arkansas 14-year-old accidentally shot by friend, later dies at hospital, authorities say

An Arkansas boy who authorities said was accidentally shot Monday night died Tuesday morning at a Louisiana hospital, an investigator for the Miller County sheriff’s office said.

Wesley Penny said the unnamed 14-year-old died at the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after the boy’s friend accidentally shot him sometime around 11 p.m., the Texarkana Gazette previously reported. Deputies arrived at a house in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 71 and found the boy in critical condition.

Deputies also closed a section of the highway to allow the LifeNet helicopter to land, a news release said. The helicopter then took the boy to Shreveport.

Penny said he couldn’t comment further on the investigation.