Obama pardons 78, cuts terms for 153

HONOLULU — President Barack Obama has pardoned 78 people and shortened the sentence of 153 others convicted of federal crimes, the greatest number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president, the White House said Monday.

Obama has been granting commutations at rapid-fire pace in his final months in office, but he has focused primarily on shortening sentences of those convicted of drug offenses rather than giving pardons.

The pardons issued Monday were for a wide range of offenses, such as possession of counterfeit currency, felon in possession of a firearm and involuntary manslaughter. One Tennessee man was pardoned after being dismissed from the military in 1990 for conduct unbecoming an officer (shoplifting).

Neil Eggleston, Obama’s White House counsel, said Obama has now pardoned a total of 148 people during his presidency. He has also shortened the sentences of 1,176 people, including 395 serving life sentences.

Clinton-emails warrant to be released

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Monday ordered the public release of the search warrant used by FBI agents to reopen their investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server just weeks before the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled that the public had a right to see the warrant, which he said was secretly filed with the court on Oct. 30.

Agents used the warrant to get access to emails stored on a computer belonging to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

FBI Director James Comey shook up the presidential race on Oct. 28 when he informed Congress that agents would be digging through the cache of emails between Abedin and Clinton for any new evidence related to Clinton’s handling of sensitive State Department information.

Two days before the Nov. 8 election, Comey announced that the inquiry had uncovered no new evidence of wrongdoing. Historians will long debate whether the revelations factored into Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.

The court documents will be unsealed at noon Tuesday, with parts blacked out to conceal the names of the agents. The judge also ordered the redaction of any information about an open investigation of Weiner’s online correspondence with a teenage girl.

Spelunkers rescued from Indiana cave

CORYDON, Ind. — Seven people who became trapped by high waters while exploring a southern Indiana cave were rescued after 39 hours underground, officials said Monday.

The last of the cavers were brought above ground about 3 a.m. Monday after entering Binkley’s Cave near Corydon about noon Saturday, Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Hash said. Emergency workers were called when the cavers didn’t emerge as planned, he said.

First responders had to wait about eight hours for the high waters inside the cave to subside at a rate of 3 inches an hour so they could reach the group, Hash said. The water temperature was 40 degrees or colder, Hash said, and rescuers had to brave water chest- or neck-deep. The group was several hours from the cave entrance.

Hash described the group as hobbyists doing a survey of the cave, which is part of a miles-long cave system. Officials say the cavers were treated for mild hypothermia and exposure.

Roberts: Senate needn't act on Garland

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts has denied a lawyer’s bid to get the Supreme Court to force the Senate to consider the high court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

On Monday, Roberts did not comment in rejecting an emergency appeal by lawyer Steven Michel of New Mexico. Michel argued that Senate Republicans’ obstruction of President Barack Obama’s nomination of Garland violates Michel’s rights as a voter under the provision of the Constitution that provides for popular election of senators.

