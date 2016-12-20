VIDEO: 9 dead, 70 hurt in explosion at Mexican fireworks market, police say

TULTEPEC, Mexico — Mexican Federal Police say nine people have died and 70 more have been injured by an explosion that ripped through a fireworks market near the capital.

The Federal Police announced what it called a "preliminary" toll from Thursday's blast.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has sent his condolences to families of the dead via Twitter.

Images broadcast by Milenio showed smoke rising from the scorched ground and fireworks stands.

The Mexican Red Cross said it sent 10 ambulances with 50 paramedics to the market, where emergency crews attended to victims and hosed down smoldering hotspots as sirens wailed and fireworks continued to pop off.

A fire engulfed the same market in 2005, touching off a chain of explosions that leveled hundreds of stalls just ahead of Mexico's Independence Day. A similar fire at the San Pablito Market also destroyed hundreds of stands in September 2006.

Many in Mexico traditionally celebrate holidays — including Christmas and New Year's — by setting off noisy firecrackers and rockets.