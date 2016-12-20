Family: The newest (and youngest) stars of YouTube

YouTube has become the largest platform for children’s entertainment on earth, with channels such as “Ryan ToysReview” becoming the most-watched American channel on all of YouTube, according to TubeFilter.

Starring a 4-year-old YouTube sensation named Ryan, the shows were watched more than 600 million times in October alone, enough for every minor in the country to have watched him eight times.

Today’s children have little interest in the well-groomed child actors that past generations saw on TV. They want to watch each other. And for the youngest members of the next generation, sometimes called Generation Z, the line between the online world and real life is fading.

