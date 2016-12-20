Home /
Family: The newest (and youngest) stars of YouTube
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
YouTube has become the largest platform for children’s entertainment on earth, with channels such as “Ryan ToysReview” becoming the most-watched American channel on all of YouTube, according to TubeFilter.
Starring a 4-year-old YouTube sensation named Ryan, the shows were watched more than 600 million times in October alone, enough for every minor in the country to have watched him eight times.
Today’s children have little interest in the well-groomed child actors that past generations saw on TV. They want to watch each other. And for the youngest members of the next generation, sometimes called Generation Z, the line between the online world and real life is fading.
Read in Wednesday’s Family section about what happens to childhood when every moment can be recorded and shared.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Family: The newest (and youngest) stars of YouTube
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.