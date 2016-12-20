Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 1:36 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Federal prosecutors want 'Dance Moms' star to lose $120,000 in currency case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:29 p.m.

dance-moms-star-abby-lee-miller

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller

PITTSBURGH — Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh want Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller to forfeit $120,000 worth of Australian currency she brought into the country without reporting it.

Miller's attorneys didn't immediately comment on the forfeiture request filed Tuesday. The feds want Miller to forfeit the money when she's sentenced Jan. 20 on the currency charge and for concealing $775,000 worth of income from the Lifetime network reality show and spinoff projects during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Miller pleaded guilty to the currency reporting charge and the bankruptcy fraud charge in June.

Prosecutors have said sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of 24 to 30 months, but the defense contends Miller's bankruptcy creditors didn't lose money so the sentence should range from probation to six months in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Federal prosecutors want 'Dance Moms' star to lose $120,000 in currency case

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online