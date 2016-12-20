Food: Kitchen cutlery 101

The right tools can go a long way in making life a little easier. Take the simple kitchen knife, for example.

A good knife will slice or dice that onion — or squash or bell pepper or slab of beef — right up and will be ready to tackle the next task, making cooking more of a good time and less of a stressful, I-don’t-want-to-do-this experience.

The chef’s knife — or cook’s knife — may be what comes to mind most often when thinking of a kitchen blade. Ranging from 6 to 10 inches, the chef’s knife is often the go-to tool for cooks looking to chop vegetables or cut into a hunk of meat. Its blade, like many good knives, is usually made of a mixture of stainless steel, carbon steel and other alloys to give it strength and durability. Ceramic blades in varying lengths are also common.

