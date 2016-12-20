Razorbacks' center Frank Ragnow returning for senior year

— Arkansas junior center Frank Ragnow announced his decision to return for his senior season in a 390-word essay posted on ArkansasRazorbacks.com Tuesday afternoon.

The second-team All-SEC performer's decision to bypass an early entry to the NFL Draft and return to school for his senior season is big news for Arkansas, which is now slated to return four starters on the offensive line.

"I’m excited and proud to say I’ll be returning for my senior season," Ragnow wrote. "I can’t wait to play for, with and be inspired by my FAMILY when I put on that Arkansas uniform. I know the NFL is in my future, but I want to be the best center in college football as a Razorback. I want to lead and motivate my teammates who have helped me grow as a Razorback. I want to walk across the graduation stage as a Razorback. And I want to start helping others who have lost their father at a young age as a Razorback."

The letter also touched on the early October death of his father and the relationship between father and son. Ragnow thanked Arkansas teammates, coaches and fans for their support.