Front swoops on state, throws it into freezer

The official start of winter is Wednesday, but two Arkansas cities saw record-low temperatures Monday as brutally cold air hammered the state on the heels of an Arctic front that moved into the state over the weekend.

Little Rock's 12-degree reading at 7:30 a.m. Monday broke a 71-year-old record for the coldest Dec. 19. In 1945, the mercury in the capital city dipped to 13 degrees. It was also 13 degrees in Little Rock on Dec. 19, 1929, and Dec. 19, 1901.

Fayetteville smashed a cold-temperature record with its 3-degree mark Monday morning. The previous record for Dec. 19 was 6 degrees in 1981.

Highfill in Northwest Arkansas also reported a 3-degree low, and Rogers recorded a low of 2 degrees Monday morning.

Mountain Home had a 6-degree low, and Batesville recorded a low of 10 degrees. The cold air dipped all the way into south Arkansas on Monday, when Camden measured a low of 18 degrees.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Hood of North Little Rock said it will be cold this morning, too. "We'll see teens as lows across most of the north and 20s in the south."

Temperatures plummeted by nearly 50 degrees in some areas by Saturday evening as frigid air from the north dipped into the south. Jonesboro went from a high of 75 degrees Saturday afternoon to 32 degrees by nightfall.

Hood said temperatures could have been lower Sunday evening because the lack of cloud cover failed to provide a "thermal blanket" effect over the state. It could have been even colder, though, had it snowed, he added.

"We had clear, dry air in place," Hood said. "If it snowed just to the north, we would have seen temperatures below zero in Northwest Arkansas," he said.

The cold front hammered much of the Midwest, dropping temperatures as cold as 30 degrees below zero in North Dakota and Minnesota. The wind chill dropped to 25 degrees below zero during the Chicago Bears' home football game in Soldier Field on Sunday.

Readings of 3 degrees in Tulsa and 4 degrees in Oklahoma City on Sunday set records there.

Light snow fell in some places in Northwest Arkansas during the weekend. Fayetteville reported three-tenths of an inch of snow and other areas saw dusting, said National Weather Service meteorologist Pete Snyder of Tulsa.

The drastic cold forced cities to open emergency warming shelters Sunday night.

More than 20 people stayed at the Levy Church of Christ in North Little Rock, said Mark Deal, who organized the shelter. Another 30 spent the night at the Second Baptist Church on East Eighth Street in Little Rock.

"We didn't have many come in Saturday night," Deal said. "But we had a lot more come in Sunday.

"The cold really caught a lot of people off guard."

The shelters were opened again Monday evening, he said.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Hot Springs also served as a shelter Monday evening. Officials there provided blankets, warm drinks and food.

Little Rock's four community centers were open Monday as warming centers.

City spokesman Jennifer Godwin said the centers would remain open until temperatures rise above freezing.

She added that city crews did not report any problems with icing on roads Monday morning.

In Fayetteville, Tyler Ben delivered firewood to his customers at a frenzied pace. Normally, he sells about 20 ricks of wood a week. Now, he's selling 40 ricks a week, he said.

"They want it the day it gets cold," he said. "It went haywire. I was out this morning when it was 8 degrees."

Shelby McAllister, who sells firewood in Benton County, said he received scores of calls as well.

"The smart ones buy wood before it gets cold," he said. "The others buy it when it gets really cold."

Temperatures are expected to begin warming later today and remain well above freezing through the rest of the week and on Christmas Day.

Little Rock is forecast to reach a high of 46 degrees today and 54 degrees Wednesday.

"We could even see highs in the lower 60s in southern Arkansas later this week," Hood said.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Because temperatures will remain well above freezing then, there's no chance of snowfall for Christmas, Hood said.

A Section on 12/20/2016