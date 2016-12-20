Longtime Garland County jurist dies

HOT SPRINGS -- A longtime Garland County judge has died after battling cancer.

District Judge David B. Switzer died Saturday. His death comes a little more than a month after he announced that he would step down at the end of his second term on Dec. 31, retiring after a more than 30-year career in Arkansas' judicial system.

Switzer, 65, had served as a circuit court judge for 19 years before being elected to the district court in 2008. He began his judicial career in the late 1970s as a juvenile court judge.

He created one of Arkansas' first specialty courts for driving while intoxicated cases. From there, Switzer managed to establish other specialty courts, which worked with cases in mental health, veterans, domestic battery and drugs.

