Hockey team owner joins Trump roster

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday tapped another billionaire businessman for an administration job, naming Army veteran and fellow New Yorker Vincent Viola to be his secretary of the Army.

Trump had meetings planned with a group of businessmen and former U.S. government officials as he sought to fill other posts, including that of U.S. trade representative. He met with Robert Lighthizer, a former deputy U.S. trade representative in the Reagan administration, an official said.

Viola, Trump's choice to be the civilian head of the Army, is a West Point graduate who joins a list of former military men already chosen for the Cabinet. Trump's picks for defense secretary, homeland security secretary, national security adviser and deputy national security adviser are retired military.

In a written statement, Trump praised Viola, the son of Italian immigrants, as "living proof of the American dream" and someone who has a lengthy history of engagement with national security issues.

Viola grew up in Brooklyn, the first member of his family to attend college. He was trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. A lawyer, he started multiple businesses and bought the Florida Panthers hockey team for $250 million in 2013.

Trump announced his choice for Army secretary from Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Fla., estate where he was spending the holidays with his family and working on the transition. It came as electors in all 50 states formally elected him president, paving his way to take office Jan. 20.

Viola would join a circle of wealthy businessmen Trump has chosen for the administration, including fast food executive Andy Puzder to lead the Labor Department, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross for Commerce, financier Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary and Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn as his top economic adviser.

More open posts remain. Trump also met Monday with Thad Allen, a retired Coast Guard commandant who oversaw the federal response to hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.

R. Donahue Peebles, board chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, also met with Trump. Peebles is also founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Peebles Corp., a real estate development and investment company.

J. Christopher Reyes, co-chairman of Reyes Holdings, a Chicago-based beer and food distributor, also sat down with the president-elect.

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Mike Pence was holding transition meetings in New York, including a foreign policy discussion with Henry Kissinger, who was secretary of state under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace and Anne Flaherty of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/20/2016