Hutchinson meets with parents to discuss proposed Little Rock school closures

Dozens of people with ties to the Little Rock School District filled the rotunda of the state Capitol on Tuesday to support four parents who met with the governor to discuss potential school closures.

In October, LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore outlined a tentative $10 million cut in district expenses, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. His plan to decrease costs includes closing or repurposing as many as five schools in the district, a move that would save about $5.6 million, he said.

The superintendent has said the cuts are necessary to prepare for a scheduled loss of $37.3 million a year in special state desegregation aid. Carver, Franklin and Wilson elementary schools as well as Woodruff Early Childhood Education Center and the Hamilton Learning Academy are the campuses that could shutter or be used differently.

Opponents of the plan gathered at the Capitol to chant slogans and show solidarity with four district parents who were granted a private meeting with Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The demonstration was put on by Our Schools Campaign, an organization dedicated to returning control of the now state-run district back to city officials.

Sarah Facen sat in the crowd flanked by four of her great-grandchildren. She said she showed up because she’s “been through the ringer” when it comes to school closures in the city.

Facen said she’s had kids, grandkids and now great-grandkids attend schools in Little Rock that either closed or nearly did. And shutting down a location was never good for the neighborhood, she said.

Another parent, Jim Ross, was also concerned with the effect of school closures on the surrounding communities. Ross, a speaker at the event, told the crowd the proposed closures are an affront on public education in the city, which is “depressing.”

“But the fact that you are here should give you some hope,” Ross said as he gestured to the crowd.

Another parent, Toney Orr, pointed to the Capitol’s Christmas tree, covered in thick ribbon and surrounded by wrapped presents, as he spoke.

“That's how the Little Rock School District should look,” Orr said. “It should look decorated. It should look beautiful.” But instead, “we're giving our children empty boxes. We're giving our children empty dreams.”

After a half hour of speeches, Hutchinson and a few state lawmakers met with the pre-chosen parents as the crowd waited outside.

After the meeting, Ebony Adams, a mother with two children in the district, told the audience that she was “hesitant, almost doubtful” before talking with the governor. But now, she is more hopeful, she said.

State Sens. Linda Chesterfield and Joyce Elliott also sat in on the meeting with Hutchinson, and both of them thanked the governor for listening and said his questions were thoughtful.

Addressing the audience, Elliott said her purpose was to remind the governor that under the current budget proposal, administrators are asking one portion of the city to bear the burden of the solution for the entire community.

“Those who have constantly sacrificed must sacrifice some more,” Elliott said.

The senator said she cannot be certain what will happen, but she urged people to continue advocating for what they believe in and asking lawmakers to respond.

“Be a rock. Do not give in,” Elliott said. “These are our kids. If we don't fight for them, who will?”