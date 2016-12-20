In Berlin market, 12 killed by truck

BERLIN -- A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring about 50 as it tore through tables and wooden stands. Police said a person believed to be the driver was arrested nearby and a passenger died as paramedics were treating him.

The Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church was filled with a mix of tourists and locals when the large Scania truck hurtled into it.

Berlin police early today in a posting on Twitter said the truck's fatal dash was done on purpose. Police also called it a suspected terrorist attack. In an earlier Twitter post, police said the dead passenger was a Polish national.

The White House condemned "what appears to have been a terrorist attack."

Mike Fox, visiting from Birmingham, England, said the truck missed him by about 3 yards. Fox said he helped people who appeared to have broken limbs and that others were trapped under Christmas stands.

"You do what you can to help who you can, really. It happened so fast that there was nothing we could do to stop it -- if we'd tried to stop it, we would have been crushed," Fox said.

The truck, which was loaded with steel beams, came to a halt on a sidewalk on one side of the market. It had just rammed a large stand called "Fascination Christmas," tearing off one side and knocking down a large Christmas tree. The tree lay in the street, red and gold ornamental balls still attached to its limbs and a golden star at the top.

"We were enjoying the Christmas markets and some mulled wine," one witness, Emma Rushton, told CNN. "We heard a loud bang and we started to see to our left Christmas lights were being torn down." At that point, she said, she saw a truck crashing through the crowd.

The crash came less than a month after the U.S. State Department called for caution in markets and other public places across Europe, saying extremist groups including the Islamic State extremist group and al-Qaida were focusing "on the upcoming holiday season and associated events."

The Islamic State and al-Qaida have both called on followers to use trucks in particular to attack crowds. On July 14, a truck plowed into Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack, which was carried out by a Tunisian living in France.

After that attack there were calls to block off and better protect high-profile public gatherings. There were no barriers around the Christmas market Monday.

After the attack, dozens of ambulances lined the streets waiting to evacuate people, and heavily armed police patrolled. Authorities on Twitter urged people to stay away from the area, saying they need to keep the streets clear for rescue vehicles.

Police also said on Twitter that they were examining a "suspicious object" in a street near the scene of the crash.

"It's terrible, just terrible," said Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller. He said it was up to authorities to establish the facts, adding, "we always hoped that we wouldn't have this kind of situation in Berlin."

Among the dead was a passenger in the truck, who died as paramedics treated him, Berlin police spokesman Winfried Wenzel said. He offered no further details.

A person believed to be the driver was picked up about 1½ miles away, near Berlin's Victory Column monument. He was being interrogated, Wenzel said. The truck was registered in Poland, and police said it was believed to be stolen from a building site there.

The Polish owner of the truck said he feared the vehicle, driven by his cousin, may have been hijacked. Ariel Zurawski said he last spoke with the driver around noon, and the driver told him that he was in Berlin and scheduled to unload this morning. "They must have done something to my driver," he told TVN24.

Federal prosecutors, who handle terrorism cases, took over the investigation, according to German Justice Minister Heiko Maas. In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the United States was in contact with German officials and ready to help in the investigation and response.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump blamed Islamist terrorists, though it was unclear what that assessment was based on. He said Islamic extremists must be "eradicated from the face of the earth" and pledged to carry out that mission with all "freedom-loving partners."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said through her spokesman that she was mourning those killed.

"We are mourning the dead and hope the many people injured can get help," Steffen Seibert said on Twitter.

Thomas Oppermann, parliamentary leader of the Social Democratic Party, which is part of Merkel's governing coalition, said he was "horrified" and called the crash a deliberate attack. Julia Kloeckner, a vice chairman of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, told Bild newspaper that it was a "barbaric" act, adding that "terrorists are cowards."

Some politicians were pointing fingers. Marcus Pretzell, a member of the anti-migration Alternative for Germany party, lashed out at Merkel's government, saying on Twitter: "When will the German state of law strike back? When will this cursed hypocrisy finally stop? These are Merkel's dead! #Nice #Berlin."

Christmas markets are a beloved German tradition. They open on the first Sunday in Advent and attract thousands of visitors throughout the month of December until Christmas Eve. Vendors in wooden stalls typically sell everything from sausages to candles to pottery.

Germany has not experienced any mass-casualty attacks by Islamic extremists but has been increasingly wary since two attacks by asylum-seekers in the summer that were claimed by the Islamic State. Five people were wounded in an ax rampage on a train near Wuerzburg and 15 in a bombing outside a bar in Ansbach. Both attackers were killed.

Those attacks, and two others unrelated to Islamic extremism in the same weeklong period, helped stoke tensions in Germany over the arrival last year of 890,000 migrants.

Information for this article was contributed by Kirsten Grieshaber, David Rising, Geir Moulson, Frank Jordans and Lori Hinnant of The Associated Press; by Anthony Faiola and Souad Mekhennet of The Washington Post; by Friederike Heine and Andrew McCathie of Deutsche Presse-Agentur; by Melissa Eddy of The New York Times; and by Patrick Donahue and Stefan Nicola of Bloomberg News.

