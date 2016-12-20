Inmate charged in Arkansas jail guard's slaying apologizes at hearing

TEXARKANA -- An inmate accused of killing a guard at an Arkansas jail has apologized in court.

Authorities said Tramell Mackenzie Hunter attacked guard Lisa Mauldin, 47, in the kitchen area of the Miller County jail about 1 p.m. Sunday. Another correctional officer, Damaris Allen, 35, was beaten, as well. Allen's injuries are severe but she is expected to recover, according to officials.

On Monday, Miller County deputies and jail staff looked on as Hunter made his first court appearance on capital murder and battery charges.

"I just want to apologize to everyone for what happened," Hunter said at the end of his initial appearance before Texarkana District Judge Wren Autrey. "I just felt like she was messing with my life."

Hunter signed paperwork at the hearing with hands marred with cuts, bandages and stitches. Arkansas State Police troopers and Department of Correction staff stood next to and behind Hunter.

Autrey appointed the public defender's office to represent Hunter. Managing Public Defender Jason Mitchell, who handles cases in Miller and Lafayette counties, said his office will ask the Arkansas Public Defender Commission based in Little Rock to appoint representation for Hunter.

Hunter, 27, is a state inmate who was working at the Miller County jail as part of the Act 309 program. The program allows state prison inmates to work as cooks, landscapers and mechanics at city and county law enforcement agencies and other public institutions.

The program increases the number of state prison beds for new inmates, reduces the cost of incarceration, and assists sheriffs with manpower and funding. It also places some inmates closer to their families.

Inmates in the program typically have greater freedom of movement and are given trusty status in the county jails. Inmates usually serve at least six months in state prison before officials can consider them for the program. Inmates sentenced to death, convicted of sexual offenses, convicted of murder or capital murder, or who have a history of escapes or attempted escapes are not eligible for the program.

Hunter pleaded guilty in 2011 to aggravated robbery and domestic battery in Pulaski County as part of a plea agreement, which included a 15-year sentence, according to the Correction Department website. The charges, according to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story from Jan. 28, 2010, stemmed from shooting his mother and and an uncle after an argument.

Hunter completed a mental health program in 2011 and an anger management program in 2015, according to the site. His parole eligibility dates on those convictions are listed as Sept. 1, 2020.

Autrey set Hunter's bail at $1 million on the new charges, although the issue is moot in light of his status as a Correction Department prisoner. Autrey stated at the hearing that Hunter is being immediately transferred to the Correction Department's maximum security Varner Unit.

Autrey scheduled Hunter to return to court for a pretrial hearing Jan. 10 before a circuit judge in Miller County.

If convicted of first-degree battery, Hunter faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Capital murder is punishable by life without the possibility of parole or by death. Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black said her office will determine whether to seek the death penalty for Hunter as the investigation continues.

Arkansas State Police Trooper Elizabeth Chapman said the investigation into Mauldin's killing and the assault on Allen is ongoing.

The ArkLaTex 100 Club, an organization benefiting the dependents of fallen area law enforcement officers and firefighters, is prepared to immediately assist the Mauldin family with a $15,000 gift, said club President Kelley Crisp, who works as an assistant district attorney for Bowie County, Texas.

"From its founding -- and with generous support from our community -- ArkLaTex 100 both stood ready to assist the families of local officers killed in the line of duty, while at the same time hopeful that this day would never come," Crisp said. "The merciless killing Sunday of officer Lisa Mauldin of the Miller County sheriff's office creates an irreparable loss, but our assistance to the family will be immediate. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with officer Mauldin's family and with her Miller County sheriff's office brothers and sisters."

Information for this article was provided by The Associated Press and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 12/20/2016