N. Korea envoy said to flee terror's reign

SEOUL, South Korea -- A high-profile North Korean defector told South Korean lawmakers Monday that he fled because of disillusionment with what he describes as a "tyrannical reign of terror" by leader Kim Jong Un, according to one of the lawmakers who attended their private meeting.

Seoul announced in August that Thae Yong Ho, No. 2 at the North's embassy in London, had gone to South Korea with his family because of his disgust with North Korea. Pyongyang called him "human scum" who embezzled official funds and committed other crimes.

Thae, who has been under the protection of the National Intelligence Service, met with South Korean lawmakers Monday together with intelligence agency officers, according to Lee Cheol Woo, one of the lawmakers. The intelligence agency, South Korea's main spy agency, said it couldn't confirm the meeting.

Lee's office cited Thae as denying the North Korean accusations and saying he decided to defect after realizing the North's "horrific" reality. He was quoted as saying he learned about South Korean democracy by watching South Korean dramas and movies.

Thae will be released into South Korean society Friday, and South Korean media said Thae will be under a police protection program after his release.

Kabila staying, Congo steels for unrest

KINSHASA, Congo -- Military and police deployed across Congo's capital Monday amid fears of unrest on the last official day of President Joseph Kabila's mandate. He intends to stay on after the midnight deadline, said a presidential adviser, who also advised there is "no possibility" of elections in 2017.

At least 41 opposition members and activists were arrested in the eastern city of Goma on Monday, according to Human Rights Watch and residents.

Anger has been growing since it became clear that the vote once set for November would not take place on time. Political talks between the ruling party and the opposition, mediated by the Catholic Church, stalled over the weekend and are set to resume Wednesday.

Congolese officials have said more time is needed to update voter rolls and make other preparations.

"There is no possibility, given the immense logistical and financial challenges we face today, that the elections will happen for at very least a year," Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, the president's diplomatic adviser, said Monday.

Karubi said it was unconstitutional to demand that Kabila leave office at midnight.

"The constitution clearly states that the president remains in his position until his successor is elected by the people of the Congo, not by a loud and insistent mob," he said.

Lotion-drinking deaths at 49 in Siberia

MOSCOW -- The death toll from alcohol poisoning in a Siberian city rose to at least 49 Monday after the victims consumed a counterfeit bath lotion containing deadly methanol.

Officials in Irkutsk went house-to-house in search for more victims and introduced a state of emergency Monday, while the Russian government called for tighter regulation of the alcohol market.

The sale of lotions and tinctures containing alcohol has risen in recent years as Russia has plunged into recession under the impact of Western sanctions and a slide in oil prices. Poisonings caused by cheap surrogate alcohol are a regular occurrence, but the Irkutsk case was unprecedented in its scale.

Russia's top investigative agency opened a probe and arrested several people suspected of involvement in selling the lotion.

Officials found that the lotion contained deadly levels of methanol and antifreeze. Police have found an underground facility that made the counterfeit lotion, and seized 132 gallons of the substance at about 100 shops in Irkutsk, according to the Tass news agency.

Bottles with the lotion were clearly marked with warnings that they weren't for internal use but labels warned that the product contained ethyl alcohol rather than methanol, officials said.

Ukrainian clash leaves 5 soldiers dead

MOSCOW -- Five Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the latest outburst of fighting with pro-Russia rebels in the eastern part of the country, officials said.

Ukraine and the rebels traded accusations over the skirmish late Sunday.

The Ukrainian military also said six others were wounded, and claimed that 20 rebels were killed.

The rebels said two people were killed and two others were missing on their side, and claimed that 10 Ukrainian soldiers died in the battle, according to Russian news agencies.

The spike in fighting in the Luhansk region is one of the more violent ones in recent weeks.

More than 9,600 people have died in the fighting in eastern Ukraine since April 2014. A 2015 peace deal helped end large-scale fighting, but clashes have continued while progress toward a political settlement has stalled.

