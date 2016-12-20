Judgeship left vacant after death of Arkansas man will be filled by his daughter

HOT SPRINGS — The judgeship left vacant after the weekend death of Garland County District Judge David Switzer will be filled by his daughter, who is an attorney.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment Monday of Meredith Switzer Rebsamen as a district judge in Garland County. Her term begins Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2018.

Her father, David Switzer, died Saturday after battling cancer.

Also Monday, the governor announced the appointment of Spencer Singleton of El Dorado as a circuit judge in the second division of the 13th Judicial District, which covers south Arkansas. Hutchinson also appointed Steven Porch of Monticello to serve as circuit judge in the fourth division of the Tenth Judicial District in southeastern Arkansas.