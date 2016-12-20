Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 7:31 a.m.

Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen at Little Rock discount store, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

calvin-christerfer-stephens-23-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Calvin Christerfer Stephens, 23, of Little Rock

Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal shooting of a teen inside a Little Rock discount store last month.

The Little Rock Police Department said Monday that Calvin Christerfer Stephens, 23, surrendered on a charge of first-degree murder.

Stephens is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jalen Faulkner inside Woodrow Superstop, located at 1300 S. Woodrow St., around 9:45 a.m. Nov 30. A police spokesman previously said the shooting likely resulted from an argument among several people outside the store who then moved inside.

Police think Stephens might have surrendered because the department had posted pictures of the shooting suspect taken from security footage at the scene shortly after the homicide occurred, police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said.

Stephens was booked into Pulaski County jail shortly after noon Monday, and he is being held without bail.

4concernedcitizens says... December 19, 2016 at 4:39 p.m.

That's one down, next...

Kharma says... December 19, 2016 at 6:36 p.m.

I'm sure that the shooting was over something very important.

