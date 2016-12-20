Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen at Little Rock discount store, police say

Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal shooting of a teen inside a Little Rock discount store last month.

The Little Rock Police Department said Monday that Calvin Christerfer Stephens, 23, surrendered on a charge of first-degree murder.

Stephens is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jalen Faulkner inside Woodrow Superstop, located at 1300 S. Woodrow St., around 9:45 a.m. Nov 30. A police spokesman previously said the shooting likely resulted from an argument among several people outside the store who then moved inside.

Police think Stephens might have surrendered because the department had posted pictures of the shooting suspect taken from security footage at the scene shortly after the homicide occurred, police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said.

Stephens was booked into Pulaski County jail shortly after noon Monday, and he is being held without bail.