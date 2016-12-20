N.C. set to repeal 'bathroom bill'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina leaders struck a deal Monday to kill the state law widely derided as the "bathroom bill," after it tarnished the state's reputation, cost it scores of jobs and contributed to the Republican governor's narrow loss.

Outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory announced that he would call legislators back to the Capitol on Wednesday to repeal the law known as HB2, which excludes sexual orientation and gender identity from anti-discrimination protections. The law also requires transgender people to use bathrooms corresponding with the sex on their birth certificate in many public buildings.

Undoing the law would be a step toward mending political divisions that remain raw well after Election Day. Just last week, lawmakers called a special session to strip Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper of some authority before he takes office next month.

The state's Republican leaders confirmed that they're open to repealing HB2, but in a sign of lingering acrimony, they accused Cooper of taking too much credit for winning their cooperation.

The passage of HB2 in March thrust North Carolina into a national debate on transgender rights and harmed the state economically. The state missed out on new jobs as companies declined to expand in the state, while cancellations of concerts and conventions exacted a toll. The NBA moved its All-Star game to New Orleans, and in a huge symbolic blow to the college basketball-crazy state, the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference relocated events.

Monday's surprising events began in the morning when the Charlotte City Council voted to undo a local anti-discrimination law enacted in early 2016. That ordinance, Republican legislators say, challenged social norms and spurred them to pass HB2.

"Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore assured me that as a result of Charlotte's vote, a special session will be called ... to repeal HB2 in full," Cooper said in a statement released Monday morning. He initially said the session would be today.

McCrory said Democrats used the issue for political gain.

"This sudden reversal with little notice after the gubernatorial election sadly proves this entire issue, originated by the political left, was all about politics and winning the governor's race at the expense of Charlotte and the entire state of North Carolina," said McCrory, a former Charlotte mayor.

Berger and Moore issued a joint statement saying they would take up the repeal if McCrory calls them into session. They said the debate over transgender bathroom access started with Charlotte and was pushed by Cooper as "a political stunt to drive out-of-state money into the governor's race."

Republicans have defended the bathroom provisions as providing privacy and safety by keeping men out of women's restrooms. Opponents call it discriminatory.

The law was also seen as a referendum on McCrory, who became its national face. He lost by about 10,000 votes while fellow Republicans U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and President-elect Donald Trump comfortably won the state. McCrory was the first sitting North Carolina governor elected to a four-year term to lose re-election.

Charlotte City Council member Julie Eiselt said she spoke to Cooper late Sunday about the city repealing the ordinance to pave the way for getting rid of HB2.

"We needed to know that the governor-elect had confidence that there would be a special session arranged to take a vote on this," Eiselt said.

Republican council member Kenny Smith, who is considering running for mayor, said after Monday's vote that the Democratic-controlled council was "playing politics" with the decision. He said the same deal has been available for months but that council members waited until McCrory lost the governor's election.

The City Council's move is contingent on North Carolina fully repealing HB2 by Dec. 31.

Republicans have said the Charlotte ordinance -- which ensured transgender people the right to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity -- had to go first before they would consider getting rid of HB2.

A repeal of the state law could also end protracted legal challenges by the federal Justice Department and transgender residents. Much of that litigation has been delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court hears a separate Virginia case on transgender bathroom access.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocates were cautiously optimistic that the General Assembly would follow through with any repeal, but they also said anti-discrimination protection is an issue more important than politics.

"LGBT rights aren't a bargaining chip. Charlotte shouldn't have had to repeal its ordinance in exchange for HB2 to be repealed," Simone Bell, the Southern Regional Director for Lambda Legal, said in a statement. "LGBT people in North Carolina still need protection from discrimination."

As attorney general, Cooper was a vocal opponent of HB2 and refused to defend it. Monday's development on HB2 occurred as Cooper and Republican lawmakers were facing off in a bitter, high-profile post-election fight over how much power he will actually get to exert when he takes the governor's mansion. Republicans in the state have introduced and quickly passed bills that would limit his power, including curtailing his influence in the courts and requiring state Senate approval for Cabinet picks.

While Cooper has blasted the moves as "unprecedented" and "ominous," his opponents have argued they are putting in place needed overhauls meant to let them enact checks and balances.

Cooper has threatened legal action, vowing, "They will see me in court."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Drew and Tom Foreman Jr. of The Associated Press; by Mark Berman of The Washington Post; and by Jim Morrill and Steve Harrison of The Charlotte Observer.

