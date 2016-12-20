• Fifth Harmony announced on Twitter early Monday that Camila Cabello has decided to leave the girl group. The statement confirmed Cabello's departure and wished her well, adding that the group will continue on as a quartet. Fifth Harmony was formed on the second season of the The X Factor in 2012 and scored its biggest hit last year with "Worth It." There were signs of trouble in the group, particularly with Cabello. The 19-year-old singer walked offstage in the middle of a concert this fall and later explained that it was because of "anxiety." Rumors flew about Cabello splitting from the group ever since she branched out to do some songs solo this year, as well as a hit duet with Shawn Mendes last fall. And her duet with Machine Gun Kelly, "Bad Things," reached the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. So it was not too big of a surprise late Sunday night when the band first posted a statement to its Facebook page about Cabello leaving the group. "After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well."

• Julia Roberts is set to star in her first-ever TV series. The Hollywood Reporter says Roberts will star in a limited series based on Maria Semple's novel, Today Will Be Different. Roberts will star as the book's main character, Eleanor Flood. Semple tells the magazine she's giddy that "Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts." Roberts also is set to produce the series. No network for the project has been announced. Roberts has done numerous guest appearances on various TV series over the years.

• Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford will star in a Broadway revival of the musical Sunday in the Park with George. The Academy Award nominee from Brokeback Mountain and the Tony Award-winner for You Can't Take It With You will appear in the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine show starting in February. The musical imagines what the late 19th-century French painter Georges Seurat went through to create his pointillist masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

