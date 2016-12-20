New Orleans to pay $13.3M over police's Katrina killings

NEW ORLEANS -- The mayor of New Orleans said Monday that the city has reached settlements totaling $13.3 million in lawsuits over deadly police shootings after Hurricane Katrina and a fatal beating just before the 2005 storm, and he apologized to the victims' families on behalf of the city.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said that the settlements with 17 plaintiffs end all civil litigation involving those cases. It took more than 11 years because criminal cases had to be dealt with first, he said.

James Brissette, 17, and 40-year-old Ronald Madison, a mentally disabled man, died in the Sept. 4, 2005, Danziger Bridge shooting less than a week after Katrina's landfall. Both were unarmed and four others were wounded.

Officers then engaged in a cover-up that included a planted gun, fabricated witnesses and falsified reports, prosecutors said. Eleven officers eventually pleaded guilty to charges related to the bridge shooting.

A Section on 12/20/2016