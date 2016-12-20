Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock police responding to robbery at US Bank branch
This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.
The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at a US Bank branch.
Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the police department, said officers responded at 10:16 a.m. to a report of a robbery at the location at 4140 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock.
Information regarding the robber was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported, Dedrick said.
