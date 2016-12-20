Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 1:33 p.m.

North Little Rock police responding to robbery at US Bank branch

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at a US Bank branch.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the police department, said officers responded at 10:16 a.m. to a report of a robbery at the location at 4140 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock.

Information regarding the robber was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, Dedrick said.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

Arkansas Online