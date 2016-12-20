Police: Arkansas choir teacher sent 'improper' texts, child porn to student

A music teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of sending “improper text messages” and child pornography to at least once student, according to police.

Canon Hoover, 28, is being held on charges of computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child, the Trumann Police Department said in a news release.

Hoover, who taught choir at Trumann High School, has been placed on paid administrative leave from the Trumann School District in Poinsett County pending the outcome of the investigation.

He remained at the Poinsett County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.