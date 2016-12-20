Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 4:36 p.m.

Police: Christmas gifts, ornaments stolen from home; man arrested on his roof

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:36 p.m.

NASHUA, N.H. — Police say a man accused of stealing Christmas gifts and ornaments in a New Hampshire home break-in might not have escaped up the chimney like the Grinch but was found on his rooftop.

Police say they got a call Monday from a Nashua homeowner who told them his back door had been kicked in and there was an unknown man in his house. They say the homeowner confronted the man, who fled with the gifts and ornaments.

They say a short time later they found and arrested Carl Kirsch, who was hiding on his roof a couple of blocks away.

Kirsch has been charged with burglary. He was in custody Tuesday and couldn't be reached for comment before arraignment.

