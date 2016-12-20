Police: Little Rock man lied about robbery to keep girlfriend from discovering he'd gone to buy drugs

Before revealing the correct location, a Little Rock man falsely told police he was robbed somewhere else Monday night to keep his girlfriend from finding out he had gone to buy drugs, authorities say.

According to a North Little Rock police report, officers were sent to the Econo Lodge at 800 E. Broadway a little past 9:30 p.m., responding to a reported robbery.

At first, the victim told police he was walking back from the Phillips 66 gas station down the street when he was attacked by two subjects behind the Popeye’s at 716 E. Broadway. According to the report, he said they were armed with a “long-barreled firearm” and one of the assailants held him on the ground by putting his foot on his head.

The man said he’d been punched and kicked on the left side of his ribcage, and the robbers stole his e-cigarette, wallet, identification card, Social Security card and his girlfriend’s debit card.

As North Little Rock police started to investigate, they collected video footage from the Econo Lodge, the gas station, located at 700 E. Broadway, and the nearby Family Dollar, which is at 715 E. Broadway. The video “showed discrepancies in the incident timeframe and location” the victim had originally provided, the report said.

When police confronted him, the victim admitted he was actually robbed behind the Family Dollar after meeting the robbers to buy drugs, the report said. He told police he made up the original location so his girlfriend wouldn’t find out.

He also told officers that the assailants appeared to have a BB gun and that he saw them early that night in a black sedan — possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, a Mercury or a Chevrolet Impala.

While he met the robbers willingly, the victim said he didn’t know their names.

“I just know them from over there [the Family Dollar],” he told police. “I keep his number in my phone. I just have it in my phone.”