Robber steals cash from Arkansas bank, police say; no arrests made

An armed robber left a Fort Smith bank with an undisclosed amount of money Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

In a statement, the Fort Smith Police Department said it was called shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a panic alarm at the Chambers Bank location at 4418 Towson Ave.

The robber, described as a white male, is seen in surveillance footage wearing a black cap with an apparent Under Armour logo as well as a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he is believed to be armed with a unknown caliber handgun.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.