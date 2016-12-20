Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 7:32 p.m.

Robber steals cash from Arkansas bank, police say; no arrests made

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:37 p.m.

a-robber-seen-in-surveillance-footage-stole-an-undisclosed-amount-of-money-tuesday-dec-20-2016-from-chambers-bank-at-4418-towson-ave-in-fort-smith

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

A robber, seen in surveillance footage, stole an undisclosed amount of money Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, from Chambers Bank at 4418 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith.

An armed robber left a Fort Smith bank with an undisclosed amount of money Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

In a statement, the Fort Smith Police Department said it was called shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a panic alarm at the Chambers Bank location at 4418 Towson Ave.

The robber, described as a white male, is seen in surveillance footage wearing a black cap with an apparent Under Armour logo as well as a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he is believed to be armed with a unknown caliber handgun.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.

