Robber steals cash from Arkansas bank, police say; no arrests made
This article was published today at 4:37 p.m.
An armed robber left a Fort Smith bank with an undisclosed amount of money Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
In a statement, the Fort Smith Police Department said it was called shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a panic alarm at the Chambers Bank location at 4418 Towson Ave.
The robber, described as a white male, is seen in surveillance footage wearing a black cap with an apparent Under Armour logo as well as a blue hooded sweatshirt.
Police say he is believed to be armed with a unknown caliber handgun.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.
